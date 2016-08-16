Edward Snowden has a theory about the hack of a group tied to the NSA

Earlier this week, some anonymous hackers raised eyebrows when they came forward to claim they had breached a network used by another hacker group tied to the NSA . Now these hackers—dubbed “Shadow Brokers”—are offering to sell off the data they stole.

But the hack may have more to do with geopolitics than money, says Edward Snowden, who took to Twitter this morning to explain some of the backstory. In his tweet storm, Snowden explained that while it’s not unusual for government-linked hackers to hack other government-linked hackers, it is new for such hackers to go public with their exploits.

According to Snowden, this could a be a strategic move, in the wake of the DNC hacks tied to Russia, to impact future decision-making associated with prior cyber-warfare. Here are two important tweets from the thread:

9) This leak is likely a warning that someone can prove US responsibility for any attacks that originated from this malware server. — Edward Snowden (@Snowden) August 16, 2016