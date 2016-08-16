Harvard scholar argues that the news media gave rise to Donald Trump’s candidacy

On numerous occasions, he argues that the press enabled Trump’s candidacy. In fact, he says that he took on this new role to better understand how the media led to the current state of political affairs:

…this presidential election is the clearest example of the dangers democracy faces with a weakened press…Here we are in an American election where it’s very clear that this is both a crisis of the media and a crisis of the political process that has brought us a major nominee in Donald Trump. That intersection of the media, politics, and public policy is exactly what the Shorenstein Center was designed to shape and contribute to, and so figuring out how we tackle that crisis head-on over the next few years and bring it hope and direction and good ideas, with rigor, is my priority.