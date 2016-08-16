advertisement
Despite setbacks, Apple is doubling down on China

By Marcus Baram1 minute Read

Apple is increasing its investment in China and plans to build its first Asia Pacific R&D center in the country, CEO Tim Cook said on Tuesday during his second trip to the country in the last four months, reports Reuters. The decision reflects how important the Chinese market is for Apple, which has had trouble making inroads in the country—sales of iPhones in China have tanked and Apple has tangled with Chinese regulators.

