NASA says July was the hottest month ever

In recorded history, that is. As you drip in sweat, lamenting the horrible heat and humidity that appears to have taken over the world, your complaints have been totally justified.

NASA says that July 2016 was the hottest month since it began tracking temperatures. The agency’s chief climate scientist, Gavin Schmidt, explains that last month was 1.41 degrees hotter than the 1950-1980 global average, and 0.18 degrees warmer than previous records of July 2011 and July 2015. NASA is tracking these developments through a combination of technologies on the ground, in the air, and in orbit.

July is only the beginning. The first six months of the year also broke records: They are the warmest half-year we have seen so far. This has also corresponded with a shrinking of sea ice.

For more apocalyptic news, here is a NASA video that explains what is going on:

Global warming anyone?