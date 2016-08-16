Snapchat invites teens to code new geofilters

Vidcode, a recent Y-Combinator inductee that teaches girls to code, has made a point from the start of tying its lessons to the social media platforms that teens and tweens love. Since its founding two years ago , more than 100,000 students have used Vidcode to design their own Instagram filters, memes, and more.

“The impetus of Vidcode was to create a space for girls to play with code in their free time,” cofounder Alexandra Diracles told Fast Company. “It’s hard to compete in the industry if you’re not doing it as a hobby.”

Now the startup is partnering with Snapchat on a geofilter contest that will run for the next month, with the winning filters available through the popular app. Young Snappers can enter the contest starting tomorrow.