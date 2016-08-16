Snapchat invites teens to code new geofilters

Vidcode, a recent Y-Combinator inductee that teaches girls to code, has made a point from the start of tying its lessons to the social media platforms that teens and tweens love. Since its founding two years ago, more than 100,000 students have used Vidcode to design their own Instagram filters, memes, and more.
“The impetus of Vidcode was to create a space for girls to play with code in their free time,” cofounder Alexandra Diracles told Fast Company. “It’s hard to compete in the industry if you’re not doing it as a hobby.”
Now the startup is partnering with Snapchat on a geofilter contest that will run for the next month, with the winning filters available through the popular app. Young Snappers can enter the contest starting tomorrow.