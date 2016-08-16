advertisement
Morning intel: Univision and Ziff Davis bid on Gawker, Google launches Duo

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

• The DOJ discovered evidence of criminal wrongdoing in its investigation into Volkswagen’s emissions scandal, according to the Wall Street Journal. The automaker could be fined more than $1.2 billion. 

• The bids for Gawker Media are in, which means Univision and Ziff Davis are jockeying to buy the publisher. Gawker is reportedly hoping for a sale price of more than $115 million. 

• Google’s FaceTime competitor Duo has finally launched, entering an already crowded market for video calling apps. 

• Snapchat is reportedly acquiring search and discovery app Vurb for $110 million, possibly to add bot functionality to its chat feature. 

