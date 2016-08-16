Steve Jobs could have controlled his $100 million yacht with his iPhone

Before his death in October 2011, Steve Jobs had long been working with designer Philippe Starck on a personal superyacht named Venus. Sadly, Jobs passed away before the completion of the yacht in 2012. At a cost of $112 million the yacht was state of the art, but despite all its high tech complexities, it appears Jobs could have controlled the entire thing remotely through an iPhone. As Patently Apple reports, the USPTO just granted a patent to Apple for an iOS app that could control the superyacht. The app connected wirelessly to the vessel’s electronic control system enabling the user to control everything from air conditioning to steering the ship. Though a patent application wasn’t filed until 2013, Jobs is named as an inventor of the app.
