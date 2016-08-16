Google launches its FaceTime competitor “Duo” for video calling

The company first previewed the Android and iOS app in May at its annual I/O Conference and, as of today, have officially rolled out the app to the public, Google wrote in a blog post. Duo is designed to connect uses regardless if they have a Google account or not. All you need is a person’s phone number and you can place a Duo video call to them via the app. As messaging apps are the most popular of all apps, Google is no doubt entering an already crowded field. Besides Apple’s FaceTime, existing popular video calling apps include Microsoft’s Skype and Facebook’s Messenger, yet the company clearly believes this is a case of better late than never to try to make a mark in the video messaging market.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens