Google launches its FaceTime competitor “Duo” for video calling

The company first previewed the Android and iOS app in May at its annual I/O Conference and, as of today, have officially rolled out the app to the public, Google wrote in a blog post. Duo is designed to connect uses regardless if they have a Google account or not. All you need is a person’s phone number and you can place a Duo video call to them via the app. As messaging apps are the most popular of all apps, Google is no doubt entering an already crowded field. Besides Apple’s FaceTime, existing popular video calling apps include Microsoft’s Skype and Facebook’s Messenger, yet the company clearly believes this is a case of better late than never to try to make a mark in the video messaging market.