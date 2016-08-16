“Hamilton” creator Lin-Manuel Miranda is fighting ticket bots through legislation

The popular composer and lyricist who created the rap musical Hamilton has teamed up with Senator Chuck Schumer (D-NY) to combat ticket scalpers who use bots to get around online security measures to buy up tickets to shows with the intent of reselling later at higher prices, leaving real fans unable to attend. Scalpers using bots have reportedly made over $15 million off of the last 100 showings of Hamilton using this method, reports the New York Times. Under the new legislation, called the BOTS Act (Better Online Ticket Sales Act of 2016), ticket scalpers who use bots to snap up tickets could be fined $16,000 per ticket purchased.