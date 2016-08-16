Instagram begins rolling out business tools for companies

The new tools have begun rolling out in the U.K. and in other EMEA locals today, Instagram wrote in a blog post . Three business tools are included with this rollout:

• Business profiles: these profiles allow a business to post pertinent information about itself, such as its website, address, and description at the top of its Instagram profile. It also introduces a new “Contact” button that allows customers to contact the business via call, text, or email.

• Insights: a new analytics tool which gives businesses insights into which of their posts resonate the best with people and to peer into the demographics of their followers.

• Promote: this tool allows businesses to easily turn a popular Instagram post into an ad right within the app.

Beyond today’s launch markets, Instagram says the new business tools will roll out to the U.S., Australia, and New Zealand “in the coming months” and globally by the end of 2016.

[Image: Instagram]