advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Here are the companies that have bid on Gawker Media

By Michael Grothaus1 minute Read

As of the time of this writing there are only two known bidders for the assets of Gawker Media, which include sites such as Gawker.com, Deadspin, and Jezebel, reports Reuters:

Ziff Davis: the media company behind web properties including ExtremeTech, PC Magazine, and Geek.com, has offered $90 million to acquire Gawker Media and its assets

Univision: the Spanish-language television and news organization is reported to have placed a bid of an unknown amount for Gawker Media

Opening bids were due by 5 p.m. on Monday, with additional bidding due to take place in the offices of Gawker’s bankruptcy attorneys on Tuesday. It’s possible other companies may have placed opening bid and that those bidders have not been leaked yet. Vox Media, which owns Recode, and Penske Media, which owns Variety and Deadline, were expected to make the bidding decline yesterday but it is not known if they actually did.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life