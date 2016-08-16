Airbnb has activated its Disaster Response Tool for Louisiana flooding

The company’s Disaster Response Tool was first activated back in 2012 in response to Hurricane Sandy. This time it has been activated due to the severe flooding in Louisiana over the past few days that have seen at least seven people killed and tens of thousands displaced from their homes, reports Mashable. Airbnb’s Disaster Response Tool allows hosts and local residents to list available rooms for free so people affected by disasters can take shelter. All service fees are also waived by Airbnb for those affected by the disaster. Currently the Disaster Response Tool for Louisiana is active until September 4, 2016.