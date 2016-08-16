A Tesla Model S 90D burst into flames during a test drive in France

Three people were riding in the car as part of a test drive–a Tesla employee, a customer who was driving the car, and a third passenger–when the Model S suddenly made a loud noise and showed a dashboard indicator that there was a problem with “charging,” reports Electrek. The Tesla employee overseeing the test drive immediately made the customer pull over to the side of the road and all three passengers exited the vehicle. Moments later the car burst into flames. The car ended up being completely destroyed. There’s no word yet on why the Model S caught on fire, but the much more than a car could have been lost if not for the quick actions of the Tesla employee.