Aetna pulls out of Obamacare exchanges in more than 500 U.S. counties 

In what can only be very bad news for Obamacare , Aetna is pulling out of the exchanges. The health insurance giant shared in a statement that it will no longer serve patients who signed up under the Affordable Care Act in the face of millions of dollars in potential losses.

Aetna will only be available on the exchange in just four states: Delaware, Iowa, Nebraska, and Virginia. Responses to the news have been partisan as you might expect: either celebratory or defensive.

