Snapchat reportedly swoops up Vurb to pull search and recommendations into chat

Vurb is a startup with an app that serves up personalized search results and suggestions, based on what’s trending, time of day, weather, and the location of the user. The user can act on the information from within the app to do things like access reviews, make reservations, buy tickets, or hail a ride. The app reaches out to services like Yelp, Uber, Netflix, Fandango, Google Maps, and Rotten Tomatoes to grab the data and do the transactions.

By the sound of it, Snapchat might be buying a way to quickly build a bunch of personal bot-like functions into its platform. Snapchat, according to the report in The Information, has agreed to buy Vurb for $110 million, 75% of which is in stock.