An unrepentant Peter Thiel dances on Gawker’s grave in New York Times op-ed

Peter Thiel doesn’t like Gawker , this much is known. The billionaire investor/Silicon Valley entrepreneur has had a longstanding feud with the media company, which culminated in him funding a slew of lawsuits against the site, including a $100 million suit by Terry Bollea (better known as the wrestler Hulk Hogan).

Now, as bids are scheduled to close today for Gawker‘s bankruptcy auction, Thiel has taken to the New York Times to truly explicate his seething dislike for the blog. In it, he wrote about the pain he felt being outed as a gay man on the site, as well as explaining his feelings on private information being shared in the name of transparent journalism.

Here are a few standout quotes:

“The site routinely published thinly sourced, nasty articles that attacked and mocked people. Most of the victims didn’t fight back; Gawker could unleash both negative stories and well-funded lawyers. Since cruelty and recklessness were intrinsic parts of Gawker’s business model, it seemed only a matter of time before they would try to pretend that journalism justified the very worst.”

For my part, I am proud to have contributed financial support to [Bollea’s] case. I will support him until his final victory — Gawker said it intends to appeal — and I would gladly support someone else in the same position.

As for Gawker, whatever good work it did will continue in the future, and suggesting otherwise would be an insult to its writers and to readers. It is ridiculous to claim that journalism requires indiscriminate access to private people’s sex lives.

