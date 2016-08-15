Suspected Apple Car engineer leaves Apple for small electric car startup

The circulation of engineers into and out of Apple’s autonomous car effort—Project Titan—continues. Apple has nabbed some key talent from the likes of Tesla and GM, but has lost some people too. The latest is likely Bart Nabbe, who had worked for Apple’s “Special Projects” division, under which the Project Titan car initiative is classed, Apple Insider reports. His background is in computer vision and autonomous vehicle navigation.

Nabbe worked for Apple between September 2014 and July of 2016 (1 year, 11 months), and now has departed for the automotive startup Farraday Future where he’s listed as director of strategic partnerships. Before working at Apple Nabbe worked for Toyota.