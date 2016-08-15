Lawsuits reveal that Hyperloop One was run more like a fraternity than a company

Hyperloop One has made headlines for its plans to create high-speed tubes for people to travel from city to city. The history of the company, however, involves a number of lawsuits, clashes between founders, and a college-like party atmosphere that might prevent the company from succeeding. A Bloomberg story published today details how the company went off the rails. Some highlights include:

* One lawsuit claims cofounder Brogan BamBrogan (his real name) found a noose-like rope on his office chair one morning that security footage shows was left by the former counsel for the company, Afshin Pishevar. The company claims that it was instead a lasso, meant “for someone acting like a cowboy.” Pishevar was fired for the incident. BamBrogan resigned the next day.

* BamBrogan (who got his name from merging his name Bogan with his wife’s name Bambi) once announced an expansion by jumping through a wall dressed like the Kool-Aid man.

* When the staff received raises last summer, employees celebrated by whacking a piñata that included fake bank notes decorated with photos of Hyperloop executives.