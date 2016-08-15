Record labels target Reddit in piracy war, but it’s pushing back

As part of its never-ending, unwinnable war on piracy, the music industry has turned its sights on Reddit. In a recent lawsuit, Atlantic Records demanded that Reddit reveal the IP address of a user who posted a download link for a then-unreleased single by the band Twenty One Pilots.

Firing back against what it calls “an impermissible fishing expedition,” Reddit has refused to share the information, saying that the record label has failed to prove that the user in question has any contractual relationship with Atlantic (this is, presumably, information the label is hoping to glean by learning the person’s IP address). The label, Reddit added in its response, should perhaps follow up with Dropfile.to, the file-sharing site on which the song was hosted before the link was shared—by a person whose identity remains a mystery—on Reddit.