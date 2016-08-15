Cannes bans Muslim women’s bathing suits known as the “burkini”

Muslim women who want to swim but also look modest have developed a swimsuit that covers their entire body. It has been dubbed a “burkini.” Last month, the mayor of Cannes, the French Riviera town, banned the suits, citing the recent terrorist events in the country. Women wearing the suits will be fined the equivalent of $42.
The ordinance asserts that:
Beach attire that ostentatiously displays a religious affiliation, while France and places of worship are the target of terrorist acts, is likely to create risks to public order.
But many have called this new law discriminatory. One opinion writer at the Guardian encouraged people of all religions to wear them in defiance of the order.