Keep calm. Minecraft is now available for the Oculus Rift

For months, it’s been one of the most anticipated games coming to the Rift, the high-end virtual reality system from Facebook-owned Oculus.

And now it’s here. Please try to contain yourself.

Today, Oculus said that the Minecraft Windows 10 Edition Beta has been released for the Rift, and can also be played, cross-platform, on other systems including Samsung’s Gear VR, iOS, Android, and Windows 10 devices.

“Discover the infinite possibilities of Minecraft in virtual reality,” Oculus wrote in a blog post. “Explore, build, and share your creations in an immersive new way with millions of other players around the world.”

Minecraft has been available for the Gear VR since April.