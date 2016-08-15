During Milwaukee unrest, reporter asks slain man’s brother: When will “you guys” “stop this chaos?”

On Saturday, protests erupted in Milwaukee after local police shot and killed Sylville Smith, a 23-year-old black man whom authorities allege was fleeing his vehicle with a gun. At least 100 people took to the city’s streets in frustration over the incident, some of them torching police cars and hurling objects at officers. A gas station was set ablaze.

Despite the vivid scenes described by media, perhaps the most emotionally gripping moment of the evening was when a TV reporter from a local CBS affiliate asked a young man, who was apparently Smith’s brother, “What’s it going to take for you guys … to stop this chaos?”

His response—which includes him shouting through tears, “This is what you get out of taking a loved one from someone! You have a lot of people hurt! They can’t vent the right way!”—has since gone viral.