Backstory: After Microsoft purchased Nokia in 2013, Microsoft sold off the feature phone side of the business, and Nokia started licensing its brand to new Finnish company HMD Global Oy.

Pekka Rantala, former CEO of Angry Birds creator Rovio, has been hired as chief marketing officer of HMD to help bring new Nokia-branded devices back to the market. Maybe he’ll be able to spread around a little of that once-viral Angry Birds magic.