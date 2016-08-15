This is the first music video made with Google Tilt Brush

Earlier this month, we reported that Google had updated its virtual reality painting program Tilt Brush to allow people to use it as a music visualizer .

Now, less than two weeks later, someone has already used the new version of Tilt Brush to create an entire music video.

The song, “Whipping Boy,” is by Australia’s Ball Park Music, which worked with artist Jaymis Loveday on the experimental music video, according to Upload VR.

The video is best watched on an HTC Vive, because you can literally walk around inside it. But if you don’t have a Vive, the YouTube video above will still do the trick.