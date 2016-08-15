Twitter launches branded #Stickers, with Pepsi as first partner

In June, Twitter launched assorted “#Stickers” for users to slap onto their photos before posting them in tweets. This morning, the company announced the next phase for the feature: Brands can now buy stickers to promote themselves on the platform, and revealed Pepsi as its “exclusive launch partner,” offering close to 50 custom stickers for the conglomerate’s PepsiMoji campaign.
Introducing Promoted #Stickers A fun way to express your brand and engage with consumers! https://t.co/wIIDHAC0KK pic.twitter.com/usc4HRwrPU
— Twitter Advertising (@TwitterAds) August 15, 2016
@TwitterAds @TwitterIR pic.twitter.com/gNCxmnPa1i
— Ian Cruickshanks (@SEA2SFO) August 15, 2016
Twitter is following in the steps of several other social networking companies who’ve turned to stickers as a monetization strategy, including Line, WeChat, and Snapchat. While the latter two are typically tight-lipped about their sticker success, Line—which launched a $1.3 billion IPO in June—reported that its stickers rake in more than $270 million per year.