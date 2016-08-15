Tinder alternative Bumble gets down to business with paid features 

The tricky thing about the online dating business is that, if all goes according to plan, your users—and their money—are going to disappear. Bumble knows this and the female-friendly alternative dating app is introducing its own disposable subscription plans today.

BumbleBoost is a premium tier aimed at monetizing the busy, distracted, lonely masses with features like the ability to rematch with expired matches, extend matches (which normally expire after 24 hours), and a way to see who has already liked you before you swipe (analogous to Tinder’s “super like” feature). The plans start at $9.99 for a one-month subscription and go down from there: $7.99 per month for three months or $5.99 for six months. Evidently, Bumble is banking on it not taking much longer than that for you to find true love.