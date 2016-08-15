SpaceX successfully lands a rocket on a drone ship

On Sunday, Elon Musk’s space company launched a satellite into space, then landed the Falcon 9 rocket from the Florida coast onto a drone ship in the Atlantic Ocean. It’s the sixth time that it has managed to safely return a vehicle back to Earth.

This mission was particularly difficult, SpaceX explained to the press, because the rocket needed to launch the satellite to a distance of 22,000 miles, subjecting it to extreme velocities and heating upon its re-entry to Earth.

The success of the mission bodes well for the company, which is committed to reusing rockets, thereby reducing costs.

Here’s the webcast of the launch: