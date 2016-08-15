If Olympics sportscasts sound a little sexist, it’s because they probably are

Cambridge University researchers have just given some statistical backing to a gender bias you might’ve already picked up on while watching the Rio Olympics.

A few terms that sportscasters tend to use more often to describe female competitors include “aged,” “older,” “pregnant,” and “married” or “unmarried,” a new study finds. Men, by contrast, typically earn adjectives like “fastest,” “strong,” “big,” “real,” and “great.”

Women athletes are also much more likely to be called “girls” than their male counterparts are to be called “boys.” And there’s plenty more sexism where that came from.