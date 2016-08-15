advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Let this Googler show you how to nail Google’s tech interview

By Rich Bellis1 minute Read

Keawe Block is a Google recruiter involved in the company’s hyper-competitive hiring process for engineers—something that’s become a lot more holistic than it used to be:

We’re as interested in English or philosophy majors as we are in computer science degree holders. We don’t really care if you have a 4.0 GPA, and we’re not interested in whether you can figure out how many golf balls fit inside a 747.

These are Block’s top four tips for tech candidates in 2016, plus his take on why Google has been rethinking how it hunts for engineering talent.

advertisement
advertisement
advertisement

Video

Impact

Creativity

Co.Design

Work Life