Let this Googler show you how to nail Google’s tech interview

Keawe Block is a Google recruiter involved in the company’s hyper-competitive hiring process for engineers—something that’s become a lot more holistic than it used to be:
We’re as interested in English or philosophy majors as we are in computer science degree holders. We don’t really care if you have a 4.0 GPA, and we’re not interested in whether you can figure out how many golf balls fit inside a 747.
These are Block’s top four tips for tech candidates in 2016, plus his take on why Google has been rethinking how it hunts for engineering talent.