North Korea won’t let its Olympic athletes get free Samsung Galaxy S7 phones

To promote its brand, Samsung gave a special edition Galaxy S7 to every one of the 11,000 athletes competing in the Olympics. Only one country—North Korea—is declining the gift. The totalitarian country is not allowing its 31 athletes to accept the free phone, with a North Korean official actually going to Samsung’s office in Rio to sweep up all the phones intended for the athletes. When table tennis player Kim Song I was asked by Radio Free Asia if she ever got a phone, she just shook her head in response.