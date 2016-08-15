Morning intel: Tim Cook, Gawker, and more

• The Washington Post published a wide-ranging interview with Tim Cook, in which the Apple CEO talks about who he seeks out for advice, why he came out in a Bloomberg op-ed, and of course Steve Jobs’s legacy. Read more about Cook in Fast Company‘s Apple issue.
• Today marks the last day companies can submit bids to buy Gawker Media. The publisher Ziff Davis has already extended an offer worth $90 million. Here are some other buyers who might bid on Gawker.
• SpaceX landed yet another reusable rocket on a drone ship, the fourth such occasion and sixth time a SpaceX spacecraft has returned to Earth.
• Twitter is reportedly in talks with Apple to introduce its app on the Apple TV, according to the New York Times. And in other Twitter news: The company is now monetizing its Stickers feature, with its first partner being Pepsi.