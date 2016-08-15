Morning intel: Tim Cook, Gawker, and more

• Today marks the last day companies can submit bids to buy Gawker Media. The publisher Ziff Davis has already extended an offer worth $90 million. Here are some other buyers who might bid on Gawker.

• SpaceX landed yet another reusable rocket on a drone ship, the fourth such occasion and sixth time a SpaceX spacecraft has returned to Earth.

• Twitter is reportedly in talks with Apple to introduce its app on the Apple TV, according to the New York Times. And in other Twitter news: The company is now monetizing its Stickers feature, with its first partner being Pepsi.