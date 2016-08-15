advertisement
Morning intel: Tim Cook, Gawker, and more

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

The Washington Post published a wide-ranging interview with Tim Cook, in which the Apple CEO talks about who he seeks out for advice, why he came out in a Bloomberg op-ed, and of course Steve Jobs’s legacy. Read more about Cook in Fast Company‘s Apple issue

• Today marks the last day companies can submit bids to buy Gawker Media. The publisher Ziff Davis has already extended an offer worth $90 million. Here are some other buyers who might bid on Gawker. 

• SpaceX landed yet another reusable rocket on a drone ship, the fourth such occasion and sixth time a SpaceX spacecraft has returned to Earth. 

Twitter is reportedly in talks with Apple to introduce its app on the Apple TV, according to the New York Times. And in other Twitter news: The company is now monetizing its Stickers feature, with its first partner being Pepsi. 

