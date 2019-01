Even the CEO of the most powerful company in the world needs advice. Here’s some of the people Tim Cook has turned to, reports the Washington Post :

• Warren Buffett – when Cook was deciding on what to do about returning cash to Apple shareholders

• Goldman Sachs CEO Lloyd Blankfein – for advice about testifying in front of Congress

• President Clinton – for advice about politics

• Laurene Jobs – “Laurene has the lens of knowing me and deeply understanding Apple,” Cook said.