Tim Cook on the real test for a company’s culture

The real test is: Are you creating a ripple that helps other people as well? An example of that is the environmental work. We’ve had environmental work going on at Apple for decades, but we didn’t talk about it, and we didn’t set aspirational kind of objectives. We used the same philosophy we do with our products, which is you unveil them when you’ve finished. But we stepped back and re-evaluated that and said, “You know, if we wait until you do that, we’re not helping anyone else get there, too.”