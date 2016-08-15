Tim Cook on what’s changed at Apple since he became CEO

Cook recently told the Washington Post that many things haven’t changed since he took over running the company from Steve Jobs almost 5 years ago. “The North Star has always been the same, which for us, is about making insanely great products that really change the world in some way—enrich people’s lives,” Cook said. But he conceded Apple has changed in other ways:
The obvious things are we have more employees in the company. The company is four times larger [by revenue since 2010]. We’ve broadened the iPhone lineup. That was a really key decision, and I think a good one. We’ve gone into the Apple Watch business, which has gotten us into wellness and in health. We keep pulling that string to see where that takes us. Lots of core technology work has been done.
But other things have changed as well–such as the leadership style of Cook opposed to Jobs, Eddy Cue recently told Fast Company:
“Now, their approach is very different. Steve was in your face screaming, and Tim is more quiet, more cerebral in his approach. But you have the same feeling. And when you disappoint Tim, even though he isn’t screaming at you, you get the same thing. [They both laugh knowingly.] That part comes through loud and clear.”
[Photo: Flickr user Mike Deerkoski]