Polish hackers suspected of trying to get athletes’ drug testing data

A group claiming to be affiliated with the Polish offshoot of Anonymous has taken credit for an apparent attack on the World Anti-Doping Agency, the international organization responsible for drug testing Olympic athletes, reports the security news site HackRead .

HackRead obtained what the group claimed was a data file stolen from the anti-doping organization’s website, though it appears to be website-related data, not data on athletes. WADA officials have also been the target of phishing attempts, apparently in an effort to steal drug testing data, reports The Guardian. The organization says it warned users about the attempts and no athlete data was stolen from its databases.