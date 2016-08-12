Report: Russian group also hacked the Republicans, including John McCain

After weeks of unease over the fate of our election, amid reports that Russian groups likely hacked the campaign of Hilary Clinton as well as the Democratic National Committee, rest assured that our democracy will remain strong: Getting hacked is now a bipartisan experience.
Fancy Bear, the name of one of the Russian groups suspected of hacking Clinton and the DNC, also hacked the staff of at least three GOP lawmakers, including Senators John McCain and Lindsay Graham, and Republican state-level party officials, reports the Daily Beast.