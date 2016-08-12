Someone pretending to be Charlie Sheen’s “Wall Street” character punked Ruby Tuesday earnings call

You just have to imagine he was using an oversized cell phone when he made the call. Someone pretending to be “Buddy Fox,” the name of Charlie Sheen’s stockbroker character in the classic ’80s movie Wall Street, called in to Ruby Tuesday’s earnings call on Thursday afternoon.

The prankster, who added to the illusion by claiming that he worked for Geneva Roth Holding Corp., the fictional shell company in the movie, prompted an uncomfortable pause when he asked about how the death of Harambe, the gorilla that was recently shot and killed in the Cincinnati Zoo, was impacting the restaurant chain’s revenue. The operator soon lost the connection.

The Wall Street Journal transcribed the call: