New York allows hunters to wear pink to attract women to the sport

Starting on July 21, the new law was designed to attract more women to hunting, Bill Gibson, the legislative VO for the New York State Council told the New York Times . Because women will do anything as long as they can wear pink.

In Wisconsin, a similar ruling was criticized as pandering to gender stereotypes and demeaning to women. But in New York, the move was seen as sensible.

While women are still in the minority as hunters, their rates of involvement have gone up to 11% from 7% a decade ago. Only young hunters and their mentors are mandated to wear bright colors, so this legislation is particularly targeting novices. Retailers like Legendary Whitetails and Cabelas have already started selling pink hunting outfits to capitalize on this new law.