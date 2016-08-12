Morning intel: Simones win big at the Olympics 

• Olympic roundup: Simone Biles took home the gold for the women’s all-around gymnastics event. Simone Manuel made history by scoring a gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle, becoming the first African-American woman to win a swimming event. Michael Phelps broke records by getting his 13th gold medal in an individual swimming event.

• J.C. Penney decreased its net loss to $56 million in its quarterly earnings report today. Sales increased by 1.5% to $2.9 billion.

• The Russian hackers that leaked the DNC’s emails could have loftier ambitions to sway American politics, security experts told Bloomberg.

• The Daily Beast has taken down a story that took a lot of flak from readers for including identifying details about a number of closeted gay Olympic athletes.