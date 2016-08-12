South Korea is investigating Google for antitrust violations

The country’s antitrust regulator revealed on Friday that it is looking into whether Google broke antitrust regulations by violating South Korea’s anti competition laws, reports Reuters. The country’s Korea Fair Trade Commission (KFTC) disclosed the investigation, but did not comment on the exact nature of the probe or give any indication as to what antitrust violations Google may have broken. Previously the KFTC cleared Goggle during an investigation in 2013 as to whether the company violated anti-competition laws by pre-loading Google’s apps on Android smartphones.