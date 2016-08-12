Experts believe DNC email hackers are part of a larger Russian plot to influence American politics

Security experts have told Bloomberg that the hacker group behind the DCN email leaks could just be one piece of a larger plot by Russian cyber intelligence organizations to influence American politics. In the week before the DNC email leak, a website popped up called DCLeaks.com which targeted a Clinton volunteer, a U.S. general who was the top military commander of the NATO, and progressive billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundation, with the leaked information specifically focusing on American policies towards Russia. Experts say the DCLeaks website combined with the DNC email leaks points to “a larger Russian information operation” hoping to influence multiple facets of American politics.