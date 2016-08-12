Experts believe DNC email hackers are part of a larger Russian plot to influence American politics

Security experts have told Bloomberg that the hacker group behind the DCN email leaks could just be one piece of a larger plot by Russian cyber intelligence organizations to influence American politics. In the week before the DNC email leak, a website popped up called DCLeaks.com which targeted a Clinton volunteer, a U.S. general who was the top military commander of the NATO, and progressive billionaire George Soros’s Open Society Foundation, with the leaked information specifically focusing on American policies towards Russia. Experts say the DCLeaks website combined with the DNC email leaks points to “a larger Russian information operation” hoping to influence multiple facets of American politics.
collectionsNewsletterCurrent Issue
Recommender
The apps, books, movies, music, TV shows, and art are inspiring our some of the most creative people in business this month
Strong Female Lead
The struggles and triumphs of prominent women in leadership positions
Productivity
Productivity tips and hacks
Platform Wars
The major tech ecosystems that battle for our attention and dollars
Tech Forecast
What’s next for hardware, software, and services
Most Innovative Companies
Our annual guide to the businesses that matter the most
Most Creative People
Leaders who are shaping the future of business in creative ways
World Changing Ideas
New workplaces, new food sources, new medicine--even an entirely new economic system
Innovation By Design
Celebrating the best ideas in business
FastCo.Works Studio
An award-winning team of journalists, designers, and videographers who tell brand stories through Fast Company's distinctive lens