Amazon Prime Video viewers will be able to buy food items from shows with 1-Click

The company’s upcoming series of shows about Japanese cuisine will allow viewers to buy food items in the show using Amazon 1-Click for the first time ever, reports Nikkei Asian Review. 1-Click has always been relegated to Amazon’s website and shopping apps, but come this fall, Amazon Prime viewers who are registered for 1-Click will be able to tap a button in the video to instantly order specific food items. Right now the 1-Click Prime Video ability is only going to be available for the Japanese cuisine show, which will show in Japan and in “some locations overseas” this fall, however it’s conceivable 1-Click buying could come to more Prime Video original shows in the future.