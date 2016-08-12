NBC slammed for not airing medal ceremony of first African-American female to win gold in swimming

This story has been updated.

Simone Manuel made history at the Olympics on Thursday as the first African-American woman to win an individual swimming event. But NBC skipped her emotional medal ceremony and instead aired seven-hour-old footage of Russian gymnasts performing, sparking outrage on Twitter.

They really decided Russians falling on a dismount was more important than showing Simone’s medal ceremony. Why? @NBCOlympics @nbc — Queen Bad Apple (@Kerritweetz) August 12, 2016

Shame on @nbc for not airing @simone_manuel historical medal ceremony but showing all 200 of @MichaelPhelps #yasQueenSimone — Erika Friedlander (@yeahtwiceisnice) August 12, 2016

UPDATE: At midnight EST, NBC finally aired the medal ceremony, in which Manuel and Canadian Penny Oleksiak both won gold after swimming an identical Olympic-record 52.70 in the 100m freestyle.