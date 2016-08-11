Charity: Water is now taking donations via Facebook Messenger

With its new bot, Charity: Water is now the first nonprofit to accept donations through Facebook Messenger. Founded in 2006 by Scott Harrison— one of Fast Company ‘s Most Creative People —Charity: Water has worked to increase access to safe drinking water in developing countries, with an emphasis on being transparent about how the company accepts and uses donations.

As the first nonprofit to hit 1 million followers on Twitter, Charity: Water prides itself on its social media know-how. Creating a Facebook Messenger bot seems an obvious extension of the company’s outlook.

“As an organization with a very young and tech-savvy supporter base, it’s important that we continuously adapt to reach them as they adopt new technologies and social platforms,” Charity: Water CTO Matthew Eckstein told Fast Company. “Innovation has always been a core value of Charity: Water. We believe in moving early, testing, learning, and iterating our way forward.”

Eckstein says the bot was designed to make the experience “as close as possible to that of donating on our own website.”