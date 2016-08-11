Google spinout Verily recruits another top psychologist for its mental health team

Alphabet’s Verily has made its latest mental health hire: UC San Francisco’s Danielle Schlosser , according to an internal memo obtained by Fast Company . Schlosser, a a clinical psychologist, will maintain an “affiliation” with her former colleagues at UCSF, according to the memo.

The memo states that Schlosser will work under Tom Insel, the neuroscientist and psychiatrist who formerly led the National Institute of Mental Health until last November. Verily recruited Insel to head up its mental health team, which is exploring ways to use technology to improve outcomes for people with depression, anxiety and other ailments.

Verily has remained tight-lipped on its specific product plans in mental health. Schlosser’s work at UCSF has focused on designing developing, and investigating “neuroscience-informed digital health solutions to improve the lives of people with schizophrenia and depression,” according to her bio.

Here’s the memo in its entirety:

I am writing to let you know that I have accepted a position to work at Verily, which is a subsidiary of Google. I will be working with Tom Insel’s new mental health/neurosciences team. Tom is the former Director of the NIMH and I’m excited to join his team. I will be working on a number of projects focused on harnessing technology to improve outcomes for young people with psychosis, individuals struggling with depression as well as efforts to prevent suicide. While I’m excited about this change in role, I know that I will miss being at UCSF and working with all of you.