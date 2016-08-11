AdBlock Plus taunts Facebook with new way to override ads: “Looks like the mouse won.”

Just two days ago, AdBlock Plus’s Ben Williams slammed Facebook ‘s new plan to override anti-blocking software as taking “the dark path” and stated that the social media giant would fail to halt the endless cat-and-mouse game between publishers/advertisers and ad blockers.

Today, Williams proudly blogged, “looks like the mouse won,” describing how the open source community already came up with a solution to get around Facebook’s new way to block ad-blockers. He recommended that users update their filters with a new code, which he included in his blogpost, vowing that it would soon allow Facebook users to see ad-free content:

And Williams mocked Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg: “Big Z … please don’t destroy me with your blue and white drones.”

A Facebook spokesperson told Fast Company: “We’re disappointed that ad blocking companies are punishing people on Facebook as these new attempts don’t just block ads but also posts from friends and Pages. This isn’t a good experience for people and we plan to address the issue. Ad blockers are a blunt instrument, which is why we’ve instead focused on building tools like ad preferences to put control in people’s hands.”