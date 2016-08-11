What entrepreneurs need to know about David Krane, the new head of Google’s venture arm

David Krane, the general partner at Google Ventures, who will succeed the departing Bill Maris, is best known for his faith in Uber. When the ride-sharing behemoth valued at $66 billion was seeking a $250 million investment back in 2013, Krane had to lobby relentlessly to convince his colleagues to back the startup.

What drove his passion? His own personal experience: Krane realized that he was using Uber a lot to get around the Bay Area. He has said that he was an enthusiastic customer and intuitively felt that millions of other people would feel the same way. Krane has also invested in Nest and Blue Bottle Coffee. Prior to Google Ventures, he was Google’s head of global communications. Before that, he worked at Apple, Qualcomm, Four11, and some computer security software developers.

When he was once asked to describe a day in the life of a corporate worker 10 years from now, Krane detailed (in an interview with Colliers International) a vision out of The Jetsons: “a bed that wakes you up, sunscreen in pill form, digital tools to help you decide what to wear, a 3-D printer that makes food optimized to your health and caloric needs, a house that secures itself, and a self-driving car to take you to work.”