This corporate lobbyist—er, app—wants to help your company fight minimum-wage increases

If you’re a business owner and you have nightmares about your local district introducing laws to raise the minimum wage of your workers, this app’s for you. With a few taps of WageEngage , you can add your two disapproving cents to a form letter and blast it out to your representatives.

The app is the brainchild of the Employment Policies Institute, one of several nonprofits set up by the conservative PR exec Richard B. Berman. To be sure, there are other deep-pocketed capitalists agitating for a higher minimum wage, like liberal tech billionaire Nick Hanauer, who’s founded a public policy group of his own.

Employment Policies Institute, however, is a client of Berman’s PR firm—paying it 56% of its $2.10 million budget in 2011, according to this charity watchdog, and 44% in 2012, according to the New York Times.