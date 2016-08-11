advertisement
Morning intel: CEO Bill Maris is out at Google Ventures, Arianna Huffington leaves her Post

By Pavithra Mohan1 minute Read

• A San Francisco district judge has dismissed a suit brought against Twitter that alleged the social network was liable for ISIS’s activity on Twitter. 

• Bill Maris—the founder and CEO of Google Ventures, Alphabet’s $2.4 billion investment fund—is leaving Google Ventures after seven years and will be replaced by managing partner David Krane.

• In its quarterly earnings release today, Chinese e-commerce behemoth Alibaba reported revenue of $4.8 billion, a 59% increase from the same quarter last year. Mobile revenue, in particular, spiked by 119% to $2.6 billion. 

• Arianna Huffington is leaving her post at the eponymous Huffington Post to focus on her new health and wellness startup, Thrive Global

• Coming up today: Hillary Clinton will deliver a speech detailing her economic plan to counter the platform Trump presented earlier this week. 

