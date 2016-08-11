Alibaba just had a terrific quarter

The Chinese e-commerce giant reported a 59% rise in quarterly revenue, despite a slowing economy in the country, reports Reuters. Alibaba‘s total revenue jumped to $4.8 billion with mobile revenue increasing a whopping 119% to $2.6 billion. Speaking about the latter figure, Alibaba’s chief financial officer Maggie Wu said, “We passed an important milestone this quarter in achieving higher monetization of mobile users than non-mobile users for the first time.”